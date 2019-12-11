UP Police Steps Up Initiatives After Unnao Case

A gang-rape victim was set on fire by four men when she was on her way to the court in Unnao. (File)

After facing criticism on the increasing number of crimes against women in the state, the Uttar Pradesh police is taking up steps to overhaul its policing.

From installing 300 voice loggers and having more anti-more squads, the police is embarking on several initiatives.

"About 300 voice loggers, four in each district will be installed. More anti-Romeo squads will be formed for the security of women and 25,000 body worn camera will be given to traffic cops for better traffic management," said Deputy Inspector General (law and order) Vijay Bhushan.

An additional 5,000 mobile tablets and 1,500 desktops will also be made available to the police personnel to increase efficiency.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday had decided to set up 218 new fast-track courts for speedy punishment to offenders in cases of crime against women and children.

The decision came a week after a gang-rape victim was set on fire by four men when she was on her way to the court in Unnao.