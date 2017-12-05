Uttar Pradesh Police Is On A Buffalo Hunt. Again!

The Uttar Pradesh Police is again on a lookout for the stolen buffaloes of a politician. Two buffaloes - a mother and a calf - were stolen from a farmhouse of BJP MLA from Hargaon in Sitapur, Suresh Rahi, the police said.An FIR was filed in this connection by the MLA's father and former Union minister, Ramlal Rahi, at City Kotwali yesterday, they said.Circle Officer, Sitapur, Yogendra Singh said the buffaloes had not been traced till late evening.Though Ramlal Rahi said the report was filed by him and it had no connection with the MLA, the issue is being linked to a similar case related to Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was also a minister in the then state government.Almost four years ago, buffaloes of Azam Khan had been stolen from his farmhouse in Rampur district.After the theft, three police personnel were suspended for dereliction in duty and the entire police force of Rampur was deployed to recover Khan's buffaloes.The police had recovered the buffaloes within 36 hours, while three persons involved in the crime were arrested after 18 months.