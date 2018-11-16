In UP, WhatsApp Group Admin Arrested For "Anti-National" Messages: Police

Naeem was arrested after receiving a complaint from Dipak Kumar of Bamnauli village in Baraut, a police officer said.

All India | | Updated: November 16, 2018 04:41 IST
Police said the WhatsApp group named 'Josh' was circulating "anti-national" messages

Baghpat: 

The admin of a WhatsApp group was arrested for circulation of alleged "anti-national" messages in the social media group, police said Thursday.

According to Mr Kumar's complaint, a WhatsApp group named 'Josh' was circulating objectionable "anti-national" messages, the officer said.

After a probe, it was found that the group was run by Naeem, who runs 'Jan Sewa Kendra' (common services centre) in his village, he said, adding that the accused had been arrested.

