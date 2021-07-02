UP Lawyers Get Dress Code; Court Said 'One Had Face Pack On, One In Vest'

The Allahabad High Court has said that a casual approach in attire will not be acceptable (File)

Lawyers appearing in colored shirts, vests, or even while riding a scooter during the hearings in virtual mode amid the Covid pandemic is highly inappropriate and unacceptable, said the Allahabad High Court taking a dim view of the sartorial choices of the professionals.

"Appearance of advocates in casual attire is very inappropriate and unacceptable in any circumstance. Advocates should understand that their appearance for hearing of cases through virtual mode from their house or office or chamber is like an extended court room and it is as serious as attending a proceeding inside a court," a single judge bench of the court said in its order on Wednesday.

It then went on to prescribe a dress code for lawyers.

"They are required to wear 'Plain White Shirt/White Salwar- Kameez/White Saree With Plain White Neck Band' while appearing through virtual mode from a premise where while addressing the court, they have decent and presentable background with peaceful surrounding and to remain attentive towards the court. It would be appreciated if they wear black coat also," the court ruled.



"Today while hearing the present case through virtual mode, an advocate, appearing on behalf of one of the parties, appeared wearing a colored shirt and has not shown any remorse even after an objection was raised on his conduct. The court has shown leniency in not imposing any cost on the erring advocate," it added.

In its order, the court cited previous instances of such appearances, which included "a lady advocate with face pack on", a lawyer "while driving scooter", and an advocate appearing before court while "wearing a vest".

Sounding a warning, the court said it will not ignore any more 'casual appearances' by lawyers during virtual court hearings and has asked "office bearers of the Bar Associations of the high court to advise its members, not to adopt any casual approach while appearing before this court through virtual mode which may cause hurdle in the administration of justice".