UP Government Transfers Over Rs 1,300 Crore Into Bank Account Of Pensioners

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday transferred over Rs 1,300 crore into bank accounts of more than 86 lakh pensioners under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package.

According to a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Rs 1,000 was transferred into the account of the each of the 86,71,181 beneficiaries.

In total, Rs 1301.84 crore was transferred online by the Chief Minister.

The beneficiaries included elderly people and differently abled.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said when the entire world is grappling with the coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is concerned about people.

"Earlier in April, two months' pension was paid to all beneficiaries. Now, another instalment has been released," the CM said.

Addressing the beneficiaries through a video conference, the chief minister said with the help of technology, funds are being directly transferred into their accounts by just one click.

"This was not done earlier. Earlier, there was exploitation but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made such an arrangement that funds released from Delhi and Lucknow are reaching the beneficiaries' accounts on time," he said.

Yogi Adityanath urged people to avoid overcrowding and remain alert to prevent coronavirus infection.

Pregnant women, children, elderly and sick people must not move out of their houses under any condition, he said.

