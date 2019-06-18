UP Government To Now Issue Press Releases In Sanskrit Too

The department has decided to take help of Lucknow-based Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan for translating chief minister's speeches for public release.

All India | | Updated: June 18, 2019 13:58 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
UP Government To Now Issue Press Releases In Sanskrit Too

The first press note in Sanskrit was issued by the state government's Information Department.


Lucknow: 

To promote Sanskrit, the Uttar Pradesh government will now issue press releases in Sanskrit along with Hindi, English and Urdu, an official said Tuesday.

The first press note in Sanskrit was issued by the state government's Information Department on Monday.

Senior officials of the Information Department said the important speeches of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and government information will be released also in Sanskrit, along with Hindi, English and Urdu.

The department has decided to take help of Lucknow-based Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan for translating chief minister's speeches for public release.

"This is the first time that such a step is being taken. The speech of chief minister (Yogi Adityanath) delivered at a recent NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi was released in Sanskrit and was well received. Now we plan to expand it further," the official said.

During a function on Monday, Yogi  Adityanath had said that Sanskrit was in the DNA of the country.

"Sanskrit is in the DNA of India, it is now limited to the work of priests," he had said.

Incidentally, there are 25 periodicals in Uttar Pradesh which are printed in Sanskrit but none of them is a daily.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

sanskritpress release uttar pradesh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreWorld Cup 2019World Cup Points TableWorld Cup ScheduleLive TVBest TVsInverter ACWatch BrandsSunscreen LotionCharcoal Face MasksCosmetic BrandsSamsung M40Honor 20iIBPS RRBOm Birla

................................ Advertisement ................................