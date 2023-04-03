Uttar Pradesh Girl, 12, Electrocuted To Death; Her Sister, 10, In Hospital

Enraged local residents protested against the administration. (Representational)

A minor girl was electrocuted to death while her younger sister sustained serious injuries after coming in contact with a high-tension wire here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Kasiara village in Charthawal when the sisters had gone to collect grass from a field, they said.

Station House Officer of Charthawal police station Rakesh Singh said Anushka (12) and Avni (10) accidentally touched the broken high-tension wire.

Anushka died on the spot while her sister was taken to a hospital in a critical condition, police said.

Enraged local residents protested against the administration, demanding compensation for the family of the dead. The protest was called off after assurance of help from senior administrative officials.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Parmanand Jha told PTI that the Electricity Department will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family according to the rules. He also assured to help in the treatment of the injured girl.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)