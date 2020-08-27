Uttar Pradesh Flood Situation Improves, 3 Rivers Still Above Danger Level

Monsoon 2020 image: A submerged temple in the Ganga at Varanasi, earlier in August

Monsoon 2020 news and updates: The flood situation in Uttar Pradesh improved on Thursday and the number of districts affected by the deluge came down to 17 from 19, officials said in Lucknow. Pilibhit and Sant Kabir Nagar are no longer on the list of flood-hit districts.

"The flood situation is improving in the state. There are 17 flood-affected districts. A total of 893 villages are affected, out of which 562 are marooned," state Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goel said.

The affected districts include Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kasganj, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Shahjananpur and Sitapur.

The relief commissioner said the Sharda river at Lakhimpur Kheri, the Rapti river in Shravasti and the Saryu river in Ayodhya and Ballia were flowing above the danger mark.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to monitor water levels of rivers and alert people residing in nearby villages if necessary.