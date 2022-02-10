'Keep My Words In Writing...': PM Modi's Vow To UP's Sugarcane Farmers

PM Modi said that BJP government is working on permanent solution for sugarcane farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the BJP government is working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers of Uttar Pradesh, adding that sugarcane will also be used to produce ethanol to tackle the ups and downs of the sugar market.

Addressing a public rally in Saharanpur, PM Modi said that the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has given more money to sugarcane farmers than what the previous governments had got in ten years.

"This is the history of the BJP government, it is our tradition that we fulfil all our promises. This is our government, which has paid much more to sugarcane farmers than before," he said.

The Prime Minister further said that the BJP government is also taking permanent measures to relieve sugarcane farmers.

"We are working on a permanent solution for sugarcane farmers. To tackle the ups and downs of the sugar market, sugarcane will also be used to produce ethanol. Rs 12,000 crore received from sugarcane-based ethanol, which is providing safety to sugarcane farmers," said PM Modi.

"My sugarcane farmer brothers, keep my words in writing, in the coming days this matter is not going to get stuck on 12,000 crore, this amount is going to increase further. This will increase the income of sugarcane farmers and a permanent solution will be found for their problems," he added.

He further said that the factories are closed and the sugarcane farmers have to face trouble.

"Keeping in mind the interests of sugarcane farmers, now not only can sugarcane be made of sugar, but they can also make ethanol from it," he added.

PM Modi said that this sugarcane is also giving benefits to the farmer and also gives security to their economic system.

"I am happy, Yogi helped me in this work swiftly and Yogi walked with me a shoulder to shoulder with the mission that the Government of India was carrying," he added.

"Our government stands with 'Har Majloom', every victim Muslim woman. Those people are tricking Muslim sisters so that the life of Muslim daughters is always behind," he said.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts and work done by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that he is connecting different districts of Uttar Pradesh with good roads, increasing connectivity.

"Ganga Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Yamunotri Highway, Delhi-Saharanpur four-lane, Saharanpur Airport, in UP, never before have such big and big works done so fast," he said.

Voting for the first phase of state assembly elections on 58 seats is underway; 623 candidates are in the fray.