'Be Warned. Riot-backers Haven't Reformed': PM Targets Akhilesh Yadav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his first physical rally in Uttar Pradesh for elections that started in the state's western part, said that a BJP government is "necessary" for UP. Attacking rivals, PM Modi also said that vaccines would be sold on streets if "dynastic parties" were in power in UP.

"People have decided to vote for those who develop UP. Those who keep UP riots-free, those who keep our mothers and daughters free of fear, those who keep criminals in jail, people will vote for them," PM Modi said at a rally in Saharanpur.

Targeting rivals Samajwadi Party and its allies, the Prime Minister tore into what he called "ghor- parivarvadi log (those who believe in dynasty)", saying if they had been in power, "vaccines would be sold on the way and you would be forced to play a game of life and death with Covid".

Cheered by a huge crowd, the PM heaped accusations on Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his ally Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal without naming them.

"Earlier governments had no vision because of 'parivarvaad' (nepotism). They could not see or think beyond family. They did not worry about you but only ran everything via mafias. We bring permanent solutions and want every citizen to live with self-respect," he said.

"I see how one dynastic party is making fake promises, one after the other. They know the people of UP remember their old misdeeds. Power is not in their destiny . That is why they are making all sorts of promises . What do they care? They are not coming to power ever, so they can make any promises. Such big promises are mostly hollow. Never forget what they did when they were in power," he said bitingly.

In the first phase of the UP election today, voting took place in 58 constituencies in western UP, where the BJP faces a strong challenge from the Samajwadi Party and the RLD because of farmers' anger.

The results of elections in UP and four other states will be declared on March 10.