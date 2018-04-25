Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath To Stay At Dalit Majority Village, Listen To Grievances

Opposition parties have repeatedly targeted the BJP, accusing it of ignoring the interests of backward sections, a charge which the party has consistently rubbished.
The chief minister will visit Hasanpur on Thursday to address a public rally and will stay for the night in village Mehndipur under Hasanpur sub division about 25 km from Amroha, Chetan Chauhan, a minister in the Adityanath government, said.
Mr Chauhan, who is the MLA from Nogawa, claimed it was for the first time an Uttar Pradesh chief minister would stay in a backward village and interact directly with its residents.
According Mr Chauhan, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's chopper will land at Hasanpur at about 2 pm and he will review the development work of the district.
Yogi Adityanath will have a meal at Mehndipur village and will stay for the night in 'Shishu Mandir' there to listen to the grievances of the Dalit community, he added.
