'100 Chartered Planes Will Land In Ayodhya On January 22': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath said Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that 100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on January 22 on 'Pran Partishtha Day'.

"Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on 22nd January to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path of checking the potential of the Ayodhya airport" said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for giving the fourth international airport to Uttar Pradesh. The Ayodhya airport was inaugurated on December 30th" the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

On December 30, 2023, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Later, speaking at a public event, he said Maharishi Valmiki's Ramayana is the path of knowledge that connects us to Shri Ram.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister VK Singh, and other senior officials launched the first tri-weekly flights on Thursday between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the boarding pass for the first tri-weekly flights between Ahmedabad and Ayodhya.

"PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the Ayodhya Airport and Railway Station on December 30." Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said.

"We started the first flight between Ayodhya and Delhi on December 30th, operated by IndiGo and Air India Express. Today we are going to connect Ayodhya with Ahmedabad." Union Civil Aviation Minister added.

Meanwhile at the Ahmedabad airport, as the first flight for Ayodhya left from Ahmedabad, passengers arrived at the airport dressed as Lord Ram, Lakshman, Sita, and Hanuman.

In the first phase, the airport can handle 10 lakh passengers annually and after the second phase, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually. Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport is developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,450 crore.

The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sq m, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) took over the security of Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

The unit will be headed by a Deputy Commandant rank officer.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has implemented a comprehensive plan encompassing advanced security and traffic management measures.

The Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) has been integrated with 1500 public CCTV cameras across the city, ensuring vigilant surveillance.

Notably, Ayodhya's yellow zone will be equipped with 10,715 AI-based cameras featuring face recognition technology, seamlessly integrated with ITMS and monitored from a central control room.

This strategic move aims to enhance overall monitoring and security in key areas.

To bolster emergency response capabilities, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed.

SDRF teams will conduct regular boat patrols, emphasising safety measures such as life jackets and mandatory ID cards for navigators while strictly prohibiting any form of intoxication.

According to the release, a significant highlight is the arrangement of four cruise boats by January 20, enhancing water surveillance during the celebrations.

Ayodhya Railway Station will witness heightened security by the Railway Protection Force from January 27 to February 15.

Furthermore, fire brigade provisions have been made in all tent cities, ensuring swift responses to any unforeseen incidents. Police patrols will cover the entire city, with stringent verification procedures for external individuals.

The implementation of an Anti-Drone System, overseen by the Special Security Force (SSF), adds an extra layer of security against potential aerial threats.

The public is advised that only those invited by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be allowed entry from January 20 to 22, with appropriate road and train arrangements in place.

Additionally, a primary hospital with 10 beds has been set up in the tent city, accompanied by rigorous cleanliness measures.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22.Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his first visit of the year 2024 to Ayodhya on Tuesday, directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city.

"Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily," he said. As Ayodhya gears up for the celebrations, these measures aim to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike.

