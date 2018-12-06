After Silence On UP Cop Killing By Mob, Yogi Adityanath Meets His Family

Yogi Adityanath met the family of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Lucknow.

Three days after police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob protesting cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with his family.

The police officer's wife, two sons and sister travelled from Etah to the Chief Minister's home in Lucknow for the meeting, which took place only after massive criticism after Yogi Adityanath did not mention the murder but focused more on cow slaughter at a security review meet.

The family of the inspector says the administration has been soft on those involved in the killing.

On Monday, Subodh Kumar Singh and his team were trying to control protests after cow carcasses were found in a forest when a mob went out of control, attacked the policemen with stones and shot the officer dead.

Bulandshahr violence: Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh died when the mob, throwing stones, took on the police.

Yogi Adityanath has been criticised by opposition parties for attending a sound-and-light show at his home-base Gorakhpur later that evening, and a kabaddi event the next morning. A security review meeting took place only on Tuesday night, hours before the Chief Minister flew down to Telangana to campaign for the BJP for elections tomorrow.

At the meeting, Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate arrests for cow slaughter, but reportedly said nothing on the murder of the police officer. Prodded by condemnation on social media, the Chief Minister finally declared through his office that he would meet Subodh Kumar Singh's family.

The main accused in the mob killing is a Bajrang Dal activist who had complained about cow slaughter. As the police make other arrests, Yogesh Raj remains missing. Yesterday, he put out a WhatsApp video claiming he was not part of the mob and was not involved in the killing.

The inspector's son Abhishek told NDTV: "I plead with the society, people of my generation, please don't get into cow and communal politics. My father used to say above all, be a good citizen."