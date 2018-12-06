Bulandshahr Violence Updates: Killed Cop's Family Meets Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath met the family of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Lucknow.

Lucknow/New Delhi: 

Three days after police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob protesting cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with his family.

The police officer's wife, two sons and sister travelled from Etah to the Chief Minister's home in Lucknow for the meeting, which took place only after massive criticism after Yogi Adityanath did not mention the murder but focused more on cow slaughter at a security review meet.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the meeting of cop's family with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister:


Dec 06, 2018
10:58 (IST)
Shrey Pratap Singh, son of Police inspector Subodh Singh said, "We met the Chief Minister and he has assured us that we will get justice."

Dec 06, 2018
10:34 (IST)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate arrests for cow slaughter, but reportedly said nothing on the murder of the police officer. 

On Monday, Subodh Kumar Singh and his team were trying to control protests after cow carcasses were found in a forest when a mob went out of control, attacked the policemen with stones and shot the officer dead.
Dec 06, 2018
10:33 (IST)
Yogi Adityanath met the family of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in Lucknow. 
The family of the inspector says the administration has been soft on those involved in the killing.
