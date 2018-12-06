Bulandshahr Violence Updates: Killed Cop's Family Meets Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow/New Delhi:
Three days after police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob protesting cow slaughter in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with his family.
The police officer's wife, two sons and sister travelled from Etah to the Chief Minister's home in Lucknow for the meeting, which took place only after massive criticism after Yogi Adityanath did not mention the murder but focused more on cow slaughter at a security review meet.
Here are the LIVE Updates of the meeting of cop's family with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister:
Shrey Pratap Singh, son of Police inspector Subodh Singh said, "We met the Chief Minister and he has assured us that we will get justice."
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered immediate arrests for cow slaughter, but reportedly said nothing on the murder of the police officer.
On Monday, Subodh Kumar Singh and his team were trying to control protests after cow carcasses were found in a forest when a mob went out of control, attacked the policemen with stones and shot the officer dead.
