In Meet After Cop's Mob-Killing, Yogi Adityanath Focuses On Cow Slaughter

Inspector Subodh Kumar was killed in mob frenzy over cow carcasses found near a village in Bulandshahr

A day after a police officer was killed in mob frenzy over cow carcasses found near a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, chief minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a security review meeting late on Tuesday night, but kept the focus firmly on cow slaughter.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked with stones and shot dead by a mob of hundreds that chased his car and surrounded it in a field. The officer and his team had gone to the area to tackle protests after cow carcasses were found scattered in a forest.

The mob left more than five policemen wounded, burned down a police station and set several vehicles on fire.

The Chief Minister was quoted in a government press release as telling officers in the meeting: "Tough action needs to be taken against those who carried out cow slaughter."

On the night of the Bulandshahr violence, Yogi Adityanath attended a light-and-sound show

Yogi Adityanath reportedly also asked for the arrest of everyone related to the slaughter of cows.

Two cases were filed after the incident - one on the murders of an officer and a local man, and the other on cow slaughter. The main accused in the murder case, an activist of the right-wing group Bajrang Dal, is the complainant in the cow killing case.

The cow slaughter case may turn out to be controversial, as details emerging from Bulandshahr reveal that two names mentioned in the First Information Report filed by the Uttar Pradesh police are of minors, one 11 and the other 12 years old. Both the boys are cousins.

The father of one of the boys described to the media how the police visited their home on Tuesday and then summoned him and the boys to the police station.

"The cops brought us to the police station and kept us there for four hours. They took the names of the boys and took my phone number. I was told we would be called again if required," he said.

None of the boys have been detained or questioned till now. The father calls the complaint naming the children a conspiracy, claiming there are no other people with these names in the village.

Police sources say any questioning or arrests will take place only after an investigation; they said they were duty-bound to include the names as given to them by the cow slaughter complainant (the main accused in the cop's murder).

For the meeting in Lucknow, chief minister Yogi Adityanath flew down from his home-base Gorakhpur, where he attended a sound and light show on Monday night and a kabaddi tournament on Tuesday.

The chief minister heads out of the state again today to perform his other role as the BJP's headline campaigner in state polls, this time in Telangana.