After Cop Killing, Yogi Adityanath's Sound-And-Light, Kabaddi Interludes

Yogi Adityanath watched a light and sound show and a kabaddi match hours after the Bulandshahr violence.

Hours after a police officer was killed by a mob that went rabid over cow slaughter rumours in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flew down to Gorakhpur for a sound-and-light show.

He flew straight from Rajasthan - where he was campaigning for the BJP - to his home-town.

Images showed the Chief Minister with his Chhattisgarh counterpart Raman Singh at the Gorakhnath temple - where Yogi Adityanath remains head priest - for the show based on a Hindu saint.

This morning, as the incident snowballed, Yogi Adityanath announced compensation for the officer's family. Then he went on to attend a kabaddi event, also in Gorakhpur.

Yogi Adityanath at the light-and-sound show on the night of the Bulandshahr violence.

Facing criticism from opposition parties and the rage of the officer's family at his funeral in Bulandshahr, Yogi Adityanath called a late night meeting in Lucknow to review the law and order situation.

Among the voices asking him to "reflect" how the incident took place was fellow BJP leader and union minister Uma Bharti.

"This is an incident which calls for review and reflection by the Chief Minister," said Uma Bharti.

"I won't comment on my own party's government, but I will comment. Not that I don't speak on such comments. But will speak on appropriate platform," she said.

Dinesh Sharma, Mr Adityanath's deputy, said, "Government is taking up proper steps and an order for investigation has been given. Stringent actions will be taken against the culprits."

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was attacked with stones by a large mob protesting cow slaughter after 25 carcasses were found in the forests.

Yogi Adityanath handing over the trophy for the Kabaddi match in Gorakhpur.

Mr Singh investigated the 2015 mob-lynching of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri. His family linked his killing with the case.

"My brother was investigating Akhlaq case and that is why he was killed. It's a conspiracy by the police....The Chief Minister only keeps saying cow, cow, cow..." said Mr Singh's sister.

The police said the officer was moved out of the Dadri case, but didn't specify why.

Yogi Adityanath also faced questions from allies. "This is a planned conspiracy by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and RSS, now police are even naming some BJP members. Why protest happened on same day as Muslim Ijtema event? It was an attempt to disturb peace," said OP Rajbhar, a UP minister and the head of the S-BSP, a BJP ally in UP.



BSP Chief Mayawati said the BJP was responsible for sanctioning chaos in UP. "The mob violence is because of BJP policies," she said.