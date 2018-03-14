UP Bypolls: In UP's Gorakhpur, Official Bans Media From Counting Centre Samajwadi party candidate in Gorakhpur, Praveen Kumar Nishad, was leading over BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla when the media was blocked.

Setting up a huge political controversy, officials in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur , the home base of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, blacked out the counting of votes cast in parliamentary bypolls and banned the media allegedly as soon as trends started favouring the opposition candidate over that of the ruling BJP.Samajwadi party candidate Praveen Kumar Nishad was leading over BJP's Upendra Dutt Shukla when the media was blocked.District Magistrate Rajeev Rautela reportedly walked into the counting centre and stopped personnel from giving updates to the media. He also banned reporters from entering the counting area, which has never happened before.While the assembly in Lucknow was adjourned over disruptions, chaos erupted in parliament, where slogans of "shame" were directed at the BJP by the opposition, which has repeatedly questioned election results and alleged the tampering of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs.The BJP's Aijaz Ilmi said: "There can be no grounds to keep the media out unless there was some sort of disturbance."Denying that his move was linked to the worrying trends for the ruling party, Rajeev Rautela told the media: "You can shoot as much as you want. The Election Commission says media is not allowed where EVMs are in circulation."Bypolls were held in Gorakhpur after five-time parliamentarian Yogi Adityanath vacated the seat after becoming Chief Minister last year. The Samajwadi Party is also leading in the bypolls in Phulpur, which was vacated by his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.In both seats, the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati's BSP - regional heavyweights and bitter rivals - pooled resources in a rare deal that includes the Samajwadi's support for the BSP in Rajya Sabha elections in UP later this month. Yogi Adityanath campaigned hard in both constituencies and described the by-elections as a dress rehearsal for the general election next year.