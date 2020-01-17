UP Boatman Surprised By Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Gesture

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, was in Varanasi last week.

A boatman in Uttar Pradesh was in for a pleasant surprise when he received gifts for his daughter's marriage from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Ashok Sahni had ferried Priyanka Gandhi to Varanasi on January 10 where she had gone to meet activists held during protests against the new citizenship law. While on the boat, Mr Sahni invited Ms Gandhi to attend his daughter's marriage later this month.

On Thursday, senior Congress leader Ajai Rai along with other workers reached Mr Sahni's house and handed him a letter from Ms Gandhi which conveyed best wishes for the wedding along with a saaree as a gift for his daughter.

A delighted Mr Sahni said that several leaders and VIPs had taken a ride on his boat but none of them had ever shown such a gesture.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, had visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency, meeting activists and accusing the government of acting against the constitution. During her four-hour visit, the Congress leader also prayed at the Sant Ravidas temple.