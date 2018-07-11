Woman Given Triple Talaq, Locked Up For A Month Without Food, Dies

The woman, identified as Razia, is survived by a six-year-old child.

A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, who was given triple talaq by her husband over phone and was allegedly locked up for a month without food and water, died during her medical treatment on Tuesday.

The woman, identified as Razia, is survived by a six-year-old child. Her sister said that Razia's husband used to beat her up for dowry. First she was given triple talaq, then was kept confined inside a room without food and water, she alleged.

"After locking her up for a month in the house, he left her at a relative's house. I got her home as soon as I was informed. We went to the police to report the incident. However, the police did not register any case," she said.

Founder of NGO Mera Haq, Farhat Naqvi, told ANI that Razia's husband Nahim was married earlier and had tortured his first wife in the same way.

"Razia was admitted to the district hospital. After that, she was transferred to Lucknow for the treatment. Her condition became critical and she was transferred back," said Mr Naqvi.

Last week a woman from Mahoba was given triple talaq and forced to leave her husband's house because the chapati she had prepared got burnt.

Several Muslim women who have been divorced because of triple taalaq, including on Skype and on WhatsApp, had appealed to the top court to end the practice.

The Supreme Court in August last year had struck down triple talaq, calling the practice unconstitutional and in violation of Article 14 of the Constitution, which provides for equality before the law.

In December, the Lok Sabha passed the landmark bill that makes instant "triple talaq" a criminal offence. The bill, however, is pending clearance by the Rajya Sabha.