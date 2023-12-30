Utkal Ranjan Sahu Takes Charge As Acting Director General Of Rajasthan Police

Utkal Ranjan Sahu is a 1988-batch IPS officer

Senior IPS officer Utkal Ranjan Sahu took charge as acting Director General of Police of Rajasthan at the police headquarters here on Saturday.

The 1988-batch IPS officer, who is currently the director general of Rajasthan home guards, took the additional charge after Director General of Police Umesh Mishra took voluntary retirement on Saturday.

After assuming the charge, Sahu said that based on instructions and priorities of the state government, the police force would work towards preventing crime against women, gang war and cyber crimes.

The acting DGP said effective action will be taken against gangsters, those involved in cybercrimes and crimes against women.

Action was being taken against gangsters in the state, he said, adding that concrete steps would be taken to prevent crimes against women by holding talks with the authorities concerned.

About cybercrime, he said if people remain alert then cybercrime can be reduced significantly and the police department is working to raise awareness among people on the issue.

Senior police officers, including Director General (Law and Order) Rajeev Sharma, Director General (Cyber Security) Ravi Mehrada, Additional Directors General Sanjay Agarwal, Govind Gupta, Anil Paliwal, Sanjib Narzary, Vishal Bansal and V K Singh were present at the police headquarters to welcome Sahu.

