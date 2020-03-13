US Woman Raped At Yoga Centre In Rishikesh: Police

The woman from the US was allegedly raped by an employee of the Yoga centre. (Representational)

A 33-year-old woman from the US was allegedly raped by a man at a yoga centre in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Gitansh (26), an attendant at Rishikeshnath Yogashala, they said.

According to the complaint lodged by the woman, she was raped by Gitansh on the night of March 10 after he offered her alcohol, the police said.

The woman was learning yoga at the yogashala in Tapovan area for a month, police official Sanjit Kumar said.

A case has been registered under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

A medical examination of the woman was conducted and the report is awaited, he said.