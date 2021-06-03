'Appreciate Assurance Of Vaccine Supplies': PM After Kamala Harris Call

US Vice President Kamala D Harris called leaders of three other nations for a similar chat.

India will receive Covid vaccines from the US as part of the first 25 million doses that country plans to supply under a larger framework, Vice President Kamala D Harris told Prime Minister Narendra Modi today during a call.

She also called President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of Mexico, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala, and Prime Minister Keith Rowley, Chairman of the Caribbean Community. Besides India, these are countries, among others, that will receive the vaccine supplies.

The Biden-Harris administration's framework looks to share at least 80 million vaccines globally by the end of June.

"The Vice President reiterated that the Administration's efforts are focused on achieving broad global coverage, responding to surges and other urgent situations and public health needs, and helping as many countries as possible who requested vaccines," Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson Symone Sanders said in a statement today on Vice President Harris's calls with foreign leaders on the Global Allocation Plan for the first 25 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Later in the evening today, PM Modi tweeted, deeply appreciating the US's assurance and thanking Vice President Harris for the support and solidarity from the US government, businesses, and Indian diaspora.

We also discussed ongoing efforts to further strengthen India-US vaccine cooperation, and the potential of our partnership to contribute to post-Covid global health and economic recovery. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 3, 2021

According to Mr Sanders's statement, the four leaders that Vice President Harris spoke to thanked her and agreed to continue working together against COVID-19 and advance "our mutual interests around the world".