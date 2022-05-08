US-Returned Chennai Couple Murdered By Domestic Help, Rs 5 Crore Stolen

The couple reportedly had Rs 40 crore cash at their house from a recent real estate deal.

A couple in Chennai who returned from the United States just yesterday has been murdered by a domestic helper who stayed with them. Police have recovered Rs 5 crore worth of jewellery including nine kilograms of gold looted from them. The police have arrested two people in the case.

The couple was identified as 60-year-old Srikanth and his 55-year-old wife Anuradha. Srikanth was a Chartered Accountant by profession.

The accused allegedly killed the couple in a gruesome way in their house and buried the bodies in their farmhouse outside Chennai. Police arrested him and another man from Andhra Pradesh as they attempted to escape to their hometown in Nepal.

The accused were arrested by the police from Andhra Pradesh's Ongole.

The incident came to light when the couple's daughter, who lives in the US, alerted local relatives after she could not reach her parents. Their mobile phones were switched off.

The two accused, the domestic help Krishnan who's also an acting driver and his friend Ravi, were arrested by the police from Andhra Pradesh's Ongole while they were trying to flee. The police used sophisticated tracking systems to catch them before they left the country. "We have secured key evidence including the CCTV recorder which the accused had taken away. We have a strong case for conviction," said Dr Kannan, a senior officer in Chennai police.

Krishnan believed the couple reportedly had Rs 40 crore cash at their house from a recent real estate deal and had planned to rob it.

Police have exhumed the bodies for post mortem and forensic examination.