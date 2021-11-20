US President Joe Biden Greets Sikhs On Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary

Joe Biden stressed that Sikhs continue to strengthen communities worldwide.

US President Joe Biden has extended his warm wishes to the Sikh Community on the 552nd birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of the Sikh faith, emphasizing that Guru Nanak's visionary "message of equality, peace, and service is as important today as it was five centuries ago".

Guru Nanak's teachings emphasize the dignity and equal rights of all people, empowerment of women and girls, interfaith cooperation, and acts of service to support those in need, Biden said in a statement on Friday (local time).

He also stressed that Sikhs continue to strengthen communities worldwide.

"By living these and other core values of their faith, Sikhs continue to strengthen communities throughout the United States and the world," he said.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as ''Gurupurab'' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Shri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.

Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan.