US, India Agree To Establish Six US Nuclear Power Plants In India

The agreement came after two days of talks in Washington. The United States under President Donald Trump has been looking to sell more energy products to India, the world's third-biggest buyer of oil.

All India | | Updated: March 14, 2019 02:37 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
US, India Agree To Establish Six US Nuclear Power Plants In India

The agreement came after two days of talks in Washington. (File)


WASHINGTON: 

 The United States and India on Wednesday agreed to strengthen security and civil nuclear cooperation, including the establishment of six U.S. nuclear power plants in India, the two countries said in a joint statement.

The agreement came after two days of talks in Washington. The United States under President Donald Trump has been looking to sell more energy products to India, the world's third-biggest buyer of oil.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

US IndiaUS Nuclear Plants In India

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Election 2019Kamal HaasanLive TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsDandi MarchHuawei

................................ Advertisement ................................