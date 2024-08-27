US Diplomats' Kashmir Visit 'Within Boundaries Of Diplomatic Reach': Sources

A three-member delegation of US diplomats visited Srinagar on Monday ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory after a gap of 10 years.

“The visit is well within the boundaries of diplomatic outreach mechanism of the US State Department,” a senior government official told NDTV.

According to the official, the visits are not unusual as similar visits with diplomats were common in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. "They get a chance to make on-ground assessments," he said.

Received US diplomats at Gupkar who called on National Conference Vice President @OmarAbdullah. The delegation included Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer, First Secretary Gary Applegarth, and Political Counselor Abhiram.



Member of Parliament and senior leader… pic.twitter.com/Kzu4iUoS5W — Tanvir Sadiq (@tanvirsadiq) August 26, 2024

The delegation included Minister-Counselor for Political Affairs Graham Mayer, First Secretary Gary Applegarth, and Political Counselor Abhiram. They met political leaders from Kashmir including former chief minister Omar Abdullah as well as former mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu.

“The presence of CIA station head Graham Mayer in Srinagar is an indication that US is observing elections minutely, especially in backdrop of US interests in Pakistan and recent reports of Chinese inroads in Ladakh,” a source told NDTV.

Was called on by the Minister Counselor for Political Affairs, @USAndIndia, Graham D. Mayer this morning. pic.twitter.com/Wg5tkWQH6Y — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) August 26, 2024

An official said that US and India have increased coordination to ensure security in Ladakh. According to him, Mr Mayer had also visited Srinagar in 2023 and met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Interestingly, the visit comes at a time when terror attacks in the Valley have increased. "India has been insisting that terror is being exported from Pakistan and weapons are being smuggled from Afghanistan. The recovered weapons bear clear US markings. So there is ample proof to establish connection,” an official said.

National Conference Chief Spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said that the delegation's discussions addressed a wide range of issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir and the broader region. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah also raised the recent travel advisory issued by US for the region.

In July, US had asked its nationals not to travel to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and parts of central and eastern parts of the country where Maoists are active.

"Some areas have increased risk. Do not travel to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest," the advisory said.

US is among several countries that have issued travel advisories, asking their citizens not to visit Jammu and Kashmir.