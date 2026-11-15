US Aviation Team To Visit India Tomorrow: Why The Safety Audit Matters

With a team from the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) scheduled to arrive in India on November 16, the country's aviation safety oversight is set for a crucial international assessment.

The FAA team will be in India from November 16 to 20 to examine the effectiveness of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and assess whether it has the necessary regulatory framework, trained personnel and institutional capacity to oversee aviation safety in accordance with international standards.

As per sources, DGCA has been preparing responses to approximately 200 questions from the FAA as part of the exercise.

The assessment is particularly important as India looks to retain its Category 1 rating under the FAA's International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) programme--a status it regained in 2015 after being downgraded a year earlier.

What Will The FAA Team Examine?

The FAA assessment will primarily focus on the DGCA and its ability to ensure compliance with international aviation safety standards.

Under its International Aviation Safety Assessment programme, the FAA evaluates whether a country's civil aviation authority is effectively implementing the safety standards established by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the United Nations' specialised agency for international civil aviation.

The assessment covers eight critical elements of aviation safety oversight. These include the country's primary aviation legislation, the regulations governing civil aviation operations, the organisational structure of its aviation regulator and the technical qualifications of personnel responsible for safety oversight.

The FAA will also examine whether inspectors have access to adequate technical guidance, manuals and training, and whether the regulator has effective systems for licensing aviation personnel, certifying aircraft and overseeing airline operations. Another important area is safety surveillance, including the ability to identify violations, monitor compliance and ensure that deficiencies are addressed through corrective action and enforcement.

The evaluation is therefore not simply an inspection of aircraft or individual airlines. It is an assessment of the regulatory system responsible for ensuring that aviation operators follow established safety requirements.

Why Is The Audit Important For India?

The most immediate concern for India is retaining its Category 1 status under the FAA's IASA programme.

A Category 1 rating indicates that a country's civil aviation authority complies with ICAO safety oversight standards. It allows airlines from that country to add or expand services to the United States using their own aircraft and participate in codeshare arrangements with US carriers, subject to other applicable requirements.

A downgrade to Category 2, on the other hand, could restrict Indian airlines from expanding their US operations. Existing services could also face heightened FAA surveillance.

For India's rapidly expanding aviation industry, this could have commercial and reputational implications. The country is witnessing significant growth in passenger traffic, aircraft induction and international connectivity. Maintaining internationally recognised safety oversight standards is therefore important not only for access to the US market but also for strengthening confidence in India's aviation regulatory framework.

The audit is also significant because effective safety regulation becomes increasingly important as the number of aircraft, passengers and flight operations grows. A regulator must have sufficient technical staff, inspection capabilities and enforcement mechanisms to keep pace with the expansion of the industry.

India Was Downgraded To Category 2 In 2014

This is not the first time India has faced a challenging FAA assessment.

In January 2014, the FAA downgraded India from Category 1 to Category 2 after identifying deficiencies in the DGCA's ability to effectively oversee aviation safety.

The concerns included inadequate numbers of qualified flight operations inspectors, gaps in technical training and shortcomings in regulatory inspection and surveillance procedures.

The downgrade had consequences for Indian carriers. Airlines could continue their existing US operations, but were not permitted to expand or make changes to those services.

India subsequently undertook corrective measures, including strengthening the DGCA's technical workforce and addressing the deficiencies identified by the American regulator.

Following a reassessment and further discussions, the FAA restored India's Category 1 rating in April 2015. The country has retained its Category 1 status in subsequent assessments.

What Has India Done Ahead Of The Audit?

Preparations have gathered pace ahead of the FAA team's arrival.

The DGCA has reportedly conducted multiple rounds of safety inspections of Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air and SpiceJet. The regulator is also understood to have undertaken a final round of airline inspections to identify shortcomings and ensure that corrective measures are implemented before the assessment.

A key area of preparation involves reviewing aviation manuals, regulations and technical procedures to ensure that they remain aligned with ICAO requirements. The regulator will also need to demonstrate that its safety oversight is not merely documented on paper but is being implemented consistently through inspections, monitoring, enforcement and follow-up action.

The ability to demonstrate adequate staffing, technical expertise and an effective system for addressing safety deficiencies will be particularly important during the assessment.

What Happens If India Fails The Assessment?

A Category 2 finding would be a setback for India's aviation sector, particularly its international expansion plans.

Indian carriers could face restrictions on expanding services to the US, while existing operations may be subjected to greater regulatory scrutiny. It could also affect codeshare arrangements with American airlines and potentially damage confidence in India's aviation oversight system.

However, a Category 2 rating should not be confused with a declaration that all airlines operating in India are unsafe.

The IASA programme evaluates the effectiveness of a country's aviation safety regulator rather than assigning individual safety ratings to its airlines. The distinction is important: the FAA is assessing whether India has the institutional capability to identify safety risks, monitor operators and ensure that corrective action is taken.