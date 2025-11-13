Advertisement
Upset Over Low Marks, Girl, 14, Jumps To Death From 19th Floor Near Mumbai: Cops

The 14-year-old lived in a housing complex in Kalyan.

Read Time: 1 min
The girl told her sister she was unhappy because she had not scored good marks.

A 14-year-old girl jumped to death from the 19th floor of a building in Kalyan near Mumbai because she was upset over getting low marks in an exam, police said. 

Officials said the girl, Riddhi Kharade, who lived in the Raunak City complex in Thane district's Kalyan, returned home around 3 pm after the "open day" (results declaration day) at her school. Her elder sister was home and Riddhi told her she was unhappy because she had not scored good marks. 

"She then jumped from the 19th floor of the building. We are investigating the matter further," said an official. 
 

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

