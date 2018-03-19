Upset At Being Allegedly Harassed, Woman Commits In Uttar Pradesh The girl, identified as Neha Kushwaha, had scribbled the names of her alleged tormentors.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT A suicide note was found in the woman's house. (Representational Image) Kanpur: Upset at being allegedly harassed by two youths, a 22 year-old woman committed suicide by hanging herself in a village under the Sikandra police station of neighbouring Kanpur Dehat district, officials said today.



The girl, identified as Neha Kushwaha, had scribbled the names of her alleged tormentors, Sanjay Kori (22), aka Sanju, and his younger brother Sonu (19), on her hands and legs, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Ratankant Pandey said.



A suicide note was found in the woman's house, the SP said, adding that the victim was found hanging from a tree in Chitwakhera village by her family members yesterday.



A case under section 306 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the accused and they were detained, SP Pandey said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



