Upset At Being Allegedly Harassed, Woman Commits In Uttar Pradesh

The girl, identified as Neha Kushwaha, had scribbled the names of her alleged tormentors, Sanjay Kori (22), aka Sanju, and his younger brother Sonu (19), on her hands and legs, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Ratankant Pandey said.
A suicide note was found in the woman's house, the SP said, adding that the victim was found hanging from a tree in Chitwakhera village by her family members yesterday.
