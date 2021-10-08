Uphaar Fire Tragedy: Court Convicts Ansals In Evidence Tampering Case

59 died in the fire at Uphaar cinema during the screening of Hindi film ''Border'' in 1997.

A Delhi court on Friday convicted real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also held a former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and individuals P P Batra and Anoop Singh guilty in the case.

The court is likely to hear arguments on quantum of sentence on Monday.

The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy which had claimed 59 lives, in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The top court however released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital.

Two other accused, Har Swaroop Panwar and Dharamvir Malhotra, died during the course of the trial.

