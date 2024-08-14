Updates: Women In Kolkata To Hit Streets To Protest Doctor's Rape-Murder

The protest will begin at 11.55 tonight.
Women in Kolkata and several other parts of Bengal will hit the streets around midnight today to protest against the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has shaken the country and triggered nationwide protests. At demonstrations in medical colleges and hospitals across the country, doctors have demanded security on duty.
The protest, which will begin at 11.55 tonight, has been described as, "For women's independence on the midnight of independence".
"Attempt To Save Accused Instead Of...": Rahul Gandhi On Doctor Rape-Murder
A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cautious comment on the rape-murder of the Kolkata doctor that has left the country in turmoil, Rahul Gandhi's post on social media today raised questions about the handling of the matter by the "local administration" in the state ruled by ally Trinamool Congress.
"The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," read the post by Mr Gandhi, strongly condemning the attack.