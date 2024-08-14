Updates: Women In Kolkata To Hit Streets To Protest Doctor's Rape-Murder

The protest will begin at 11.55 tonight.

Women in Kolkata and several other parts of Bengal will hit the streets around midnight today to protest against the horrific rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The incident has shaken the country and triggered nationwide protests. At demonstrations in medical colleges and hospitals across the country, doctors have demanded security on duty.

The protest, which will begin at 11.55 tonight, has been described as, "For women's independence on the midnight of independence".

150 mg Semen In Kolkata Doctor's Body, Suspect Gangrape: Parents To Court



The 31-year-old doctor raped and murdered at a government hospital in Kolkata had a significant amount of semen in her body, suggesting gangrape, her parents told the Calcutta High Court that transferred to the CBI the investigation into the case that has shaken the nation.

They said in their petition that the postmortem report had unequivocally stated that the cause of death was strangulation of the neck and that there are clear signs of sexual assault.

"Attempt To Save Accused Instead Of...": Rahul Gandhi On Doctor Rape-Murder



A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cautious comment on the rape-murder of the Kolkata doctor that has left the country in turmoil, Rahul Gandhi's post on social media today raised questions about the handling of the matter by the "local administration" in the state ruled by ally Trinamool Congress.

"The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," read the post by Mr Gandhi, strongly condemning the attack.

British Indian Women Medics Extend Support For Kolkata Rape-Murder Protests



Indian-origin female medics in the UK on Wednesday expressed solidarity with the protests taking place in India demanding justice for a postgraduate trainee allegedly raped and murdered in West Bengal.

CBI Team Visits Kolkata Hospital Where Doctor Was Raped: 10 Points



A day after taking over the investigation into the horrific rape and murder of a trainee doctor, a team from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reached Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.