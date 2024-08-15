Mob Vandalises Hospital During Protest Over Kolkata Horror

A midnight protest has turned violent at the government hospital where a trainee doctor was raped.

A mob has vandalized a government hospital in Kolkata during a midnight protest against the recent rape and murder of a doctor. Local reports suggest the crucial infrastructure at the emergency ward was destroyed. However, it's not clear who all were part of the mob.

As the protest turned violent, the cops fired tear gas and resorted to lathi-charge the agitators to bring the situation under control. Riot control police have also been deployed.

Stone pelting is also being reported from the hospital.

Barricades erected by the cops have been taken down by the protesters who are demanding justice for the 31-year-old postgraduate trainee. A bike was also set on fire outside the government-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

A huge crowd had assembled at the hospital just before midnight to mark their protest against the incident that has shaken the country.

Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal has reached the hospital.

The doctor was found dead on August 9 morning, sparking nationwide protests and strikes by resident doctors. The CBI has taken over the probe into the case that has shaken the country.