'Pivotal Moment': Key Doctors' Body Resumes Strike 2 Days After Calling It Off

FORDA said it is developing a plan of action with other resident doctors' associations.

The vandalism at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, where a trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered last week, has prompted a key doctors' body to resume its strike with "renewed resolve" just two days after it decided to call it off.

On Tuesday, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) had said it had decided to call off its strike - which began on Monday, three days after the rape and murder of the 31-year-old trainee doctor - after a meeting with Union Health Minister JP Nadda. The organisation had said its demands had been met, including one seeking an assurance that the Central Healthcare Protection Act would be passed to curb attacks on medical personnel.

The decision had caused consternation among resident doctors' associations (RDAs) of several other hospitals, including that of the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, which had said that the strike would go on. The resident doctors' association of Safdarjung Hospital had even gone on to say that it was no longer associated with FORDA.

Reversing its decision on Thursday, FORDA said it was "shocked and anguished" by the violence at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, and acknowledged that its earlier call had caused "distress".

In a statement, FORDA said, "In light of the recent troubling events at RG Kar Medical College, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) addresses our colleagues, the medical community, and the public with renewed resolve... We acknowledge that our earlier decision to call off the strike, made in good faith based on assurances from the Ministry, has caused distress and disappointment within our community. We accept responsibility for this and understand the widespread discontent it has caused."

"The events that have unfolded since, particularly the violence last night, have shocked and anguished us all. This represents a dark chapter for our profession, We strongly condemn the Union Ministry and State Government for their failure to honour their commitments and ensure the safety of healthcare professionals during this crisis," it added.

Announcing that it would resume the strike immediately, FORDA said it is developing a plan of action with other RDAs.

"The events of the past few days have reinforced our commitment to our rights, our dignity, and the future of our profession. This is a pivotal moment. We must stand firm, united, and resolute in our struggle for justice and the respect we deserve," it asserted.

Black Badges

The Lucknow chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), which is the largest association of doctors in the country, said its members will wear black badges on Friday to register their protest against the horrific rape and murder as well as the attack on the hospital.

"We demand from the central government to make a stringent law for violence against doctors and hospital staff at the earliest. Every doctor's security under a safe environment should be the responsibility of the government," a statement issued by IMA Lucknow said.

"On 16th August 2024, we will all wear black badges on duty as a mark of protest against such a brutal and heinous crime and to show solidarity towards the family of the victim," it added.

RG Kar Attacked

Women in Kolkata and many other parts of the country had organised a vigil, calling it 'women, reclaim the night' on Wednesday night. During the vigil, some people entered the premises of the hospital and went on a rampage.

Vehicles were attacked, public property was damaged and the police had to resort to a lathicharge as well as firing teargas shells to control the situation. The Kolkata Police said 15 policemen were injured and nine people have been arrested.

The trainee doctor's body was found last Friday and an autopsy report, which had put the time of death between 3 and 5 am, revealed that several injuries were inflicted on her before she was smothered to death. The police had arrested a civic volunteer, Sanjoy Roy, who is now in the CBI's custody.