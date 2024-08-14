'Attempt To Save Accused Instead Of...': Rahul Gandhi On Doctor Rape-Murder

A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's cautious comment on the rape-murder of the Kolkata doctor that has left the country's medical community in turmoil, Rahul Gandhi's post on social media today raised questions about the handling of the matter by the "local administration" in the state ruled by ally Trinamool Congress.



"The attempt to save the accused instead of providing justice to the victim raises serious questions on the hospital and the local administration," read the post by Mr Gandhi.

"This incident has forced us to think that if doctors are not safe in a place like medical college, then how can parents send their daughters outside for studies? Why are even the strict laws made after the Nirbhaya case unsuccessful in preventing such crimes?

Every party, every section of the society will have to hold serious discussions and take concrete steps on the continuously increasing incidents against women from Hathras to Unnao, and from Kathua to Kolkata," read a rough translation of his post in Hindi.

कोलकाता में जूनियर डॉक्टर के साथ हुई रेप और मर्डर की वीभत्स घटना से पूरा देश स्तब्ध है। उसके साथ हुए क्रूर और अमानवीय कृत्य की परत दर परत जिस तरह खुल कर सामने आ रही है, उससे डॉक्टर्स कम्युनिटी और महिलाओं के बीच असुरक्षा का माहौल है।



Ms Gandhi Vadra broke the Congress's silence on the issue yesterday, describing it as "heartbreaking" and appealed to the Trinamool Congress government for "swift and strict action".

"The sexual assault and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College is heartbreaking. The safety of women at workplace is a huge issue that requires serious efforts. I appeal to the state government for swift and strictest action so that the victim's family and other doctors get justice," read her post on X, formerly Twitter.