CBI Team Visits Kolkata Hospital Where Doctor Was Raped: 10 Points

The CBI team has taken custody of the accused, Sanjoy Roy, a civic volunteer, and will take him for a medical examination. The agency is taking a three-pronged approach and while one portion of the team will visit the seminar hall where the doctor's body was found last Friday, another will take Roy to court and seek his custody, while the third will liaise with the officers of the Kolkata Police who were investigating the case.

Sources told NDTV that the CBI will have six focus areas. The family has claimed that the trainee doctor was gang-raped and the agency will probe this angle. The agency will examine whether Roy was alone at the time of the crime or there was someone with him, and another aspect that will be investigated is whether evidence was destroyed after the crime.

The other three areas include the question, also raised by the Calcutta High Court, of why the murder was first reported as a suicide. The CBI will also examine why the cops were informed about the murder after the incident took place and whether the hospital administration was involved in any way.

A CBI probe, which was ordered by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, was one of the key demands of striking doctors. Medical professionals who were outside RG Kar Medical College and Hospital when the agency team arrived expressed hope that the case would be investigated properly.

The agency's Special Crime Unit will check for fingerprints, footprints, hair, semen or any other evidence that can link Roy to the murder. Reports had earlier said he had washed his clothes after committing the murder but traces of the doctor's blood were found on his shoes.

The parents of the 31-year-old trainee doctor have told the High Court that 150 mg of semen was found in her body, indicating that she was gang-raped. "No step taken to arrest any other offenders while the evidence clearly indicates that their daughter was the victim of a gang rape and murder, a crime that could not have been committed by one person alone," the parents' petition said.

Doctors are continuing their strike in several places despite a key body, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), calling it off. Many other organisations, including the resident doctors' association of the premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi, have differed with FORDA.

The protesting doctors are demanding that a Central Healthcare Protection Act be passed to curb attacks on medical personnel. Laws for the protection of doctors have been enacted by 19 states but doctors have asked for a central Act to ensure uniformity as well as protection across the country.