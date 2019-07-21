Updates: Sheila Dikshit's Last Rites Today, People Pay Tributes To Congress Leader

Sheila Dikshit had served for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013.

Political leaders and well-wishers, including leaders from the Congress's rival BJP, came to three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit's home in south Delhi this morning to pay their respects after the veteran Congress leader died of a cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 81.

Her body will be taken to the Congress headquarters in central Delhi before the last rites at 2.30 pm at Nigam Bodh Ghat, on the banks of the Yamuna.

BJP's Sushma Swaraj and LK Advani, National Conference's Omar Abdullah were among the leaders who came to the Nizamuddin home of the former Delhi Chief Minister.

The Delhi government has declared a two-day state mourning for Sheila Dikshit's death, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Sheila Dikshit, 81, was admitted to Fortis Escorts hospital in a critical condition on Saturday morning. "A multi-disciplinary team of doctors, led by Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, carried out the advanced resuscitative measures. Her condition stabilised temporarily," Fortis said in a statement. She died at 3.55 pm, after her second cardiac arrest, the statement said.

She is the longest serving chief minister of the state, having served for three consecutive terms between 1998 and 2013. She was succeeded by Aam Aadmi Party's Arvind Kejriwal.

Sheila Dikshit, after her stint as Delhi chief minister, was sworn in as Kerala Governor in 2014, but resigned in just six months.

