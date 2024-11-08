Why UP Panel Doesn't Want Male Gym Trainers, Tailors For Women

The commission said it has sent letters on the guidelines to all district magistrates.

After the proposal by the Uttar Pradesh Women's Commission to bar men from taking women's measurements in tailoring shops and training them in gyms sparked debate, the panel's chief has said the decision was taken to ensure women feel safe.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on Friday, UP Women's Commission Chairperson Babita Chauhan said the move will also help more women get employment.

"Take gyms, for instance, 99% or even 100% of trainers are men and 50% of people who go there are women. So, I believe it will be good to have women trainers. When we conduct hearings, many cases come to us that are linked to the proposal," Ms Chauhan said.

The proposal, which is intended to prevent "bad touch" and curb the "ill intentions" of men, also covers men not cutting women's hair and having female trainers in yoga centres as well as women teachers or security guards in school buses.

The commission said it has sent letters on the guidelines to all district magistrates in Uttar Pradesh to ensure compliance.

"The cases concern beauty parlours, gyms, boutiques where women's clothes are tailored and coaching centres. I don't know why these issues were not discussed. When we talk of crime and women's safety, when the government is so aware and is making women aware, we have to speak up in the interest of women," Ms Chauhan said.

She added, "If gyms have women trainers, girls and women will feel safe and more women will also get employment."

Himani Agarwal, a member of the commission, told news agency PTI that the proposal was floated by Ms Chauhan on October 28 and accepted by the panel.

Ms Agarwal said the involvement of men in such professions can lead to women getting molested. "They (men) try to indulge in bad touch. The intention of some men is also not good," she said, adding, "not that all men have bad intentions".

Samajwadi Party's Machhlishahr MLA Ragini Sonkar said the choice should be left to individuals. "I don't think this is a justified decision as it should be an individual choice whether one prefers a male or a female to attend to them. It is a matter of choice. We are okay with the proposal about women's presence being mandatory at shops selling women's garments and in tailoring shops. But then, ultimately, it boils down to individual choice and this can't be limited to a particular sex," she told PTI.