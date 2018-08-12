BJP Suspends Party Leaders Arrested In Bribery Case

Babita Chauhan and Narendra Chauhan were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh on August 8

All India | | Updated: August 12, 2018 22:40 IST
The BJP leaders were arrested along with a middleman in a corruption case (Representational)

Jaipur: 

Rajasthan's Beawar municipality chairperson Babita Chauhan and her husband Narendra Chauhan, arrested in a bribery case, have been suspended from the primary membership of the BJP.

They were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh on August 8. A middleman was also arrested in the case.

The decision to suspend the couple from the Bharatiya Janata Party's primary membership was taken on the directions of party state president Madan Lal Saini, BJP's Ajmer Dehat district president B P Saraswat said in a statement.

Babita ChauhanNarendra Chauhan

