BJP Suspends Party Leaders Arrested In Bribery Case

Rajasthan's Beawar municipality chairperson Babita Chauhan and her husband Narendra Chauhan, arrested in a bribery case, have been suspended from the primary membership of the BJP.

They were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for taking bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh on August 8. A middleman was also arrested in the case.

The decision to suspend the couple from the Bharatiya Janata Party's primary membership was taken on the directions of party state president Madan Lal Saini, BJP's Ajmer Dehat district president B P Saraswat said in a statement.