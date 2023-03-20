UP Woman's Rape Planned By Her Father, Stepmother; 2 Arrested: Cops

The victim's father and stepmother threatened to kill her. (Representational)

A woman was allegedly raped by her father's friend and the crime was orchestrated by her father and stepmother in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday. The accused father and his friend Rashid have been arrested while the stepmother is missing, they said.

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that her father called his friend to their home on March 13 and her stepmother locked her and Rashid inside a room and he raped her, SP (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI.

The victim, who is married, said her father and stepmother threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident, he said.

The woman alleged that even before her marriage, Rashid had raped her several times in the knowledge of her parents, Jain said.

An FIR has been registered and efforts are on to arrest the missing stepmother, the SP said.

