UP Woman Lured To Ahmedabad On Promise Of Job, Raped: Police

A 22-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district was allegedly raped by a youth, who had taken her to Ahmedabad on the pretext of providing her a job, the police said on Thursday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Panwadi, Deepak Kumar Pandey said the woman lodged a complaint at the police station, following which an FIR was registered and the accused was arrested on Wednesday.

He said the woman had come into contact with the accused in Allahabad, where she was studying.

