UP Woman, Lover Jailed For Life For Killing Husband In 2015

The man, who was asleep, was strangled by his wife and her lover in 2015 (Representational)

A fast track court in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri sentenced a woman and her lover to rigorous life imprisonment in connection with the murder of her husband and acquitted another accused due to lack of evidence.

In her order issued on Saturday, Additional District Judge (fast track court) Chetana Chauhan also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the two convicts -- Premlata and Bablu.

Government prosecutor Mukul Raizada told news agency PTI on Sunday that Gavendra alias Neelu (30), a resident of Nagla Kirat locality under the Kotwali police station area, was strangled on the night of December 5, 2015, by his wife Premlata alias Pinki (26) with the help of her lover Bablu (28) while he was asleep.

Gavendra and Premlata's son Umang (5) and daughter Aradhna (3) witnessed the crime, he said.

Gavendra's father lodged a police complaint against Premlata, Bablu, and his friend Sarvendra for murdering his son. An FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint and the three were arrested. Police filed a charge sheet against them in court, Mukul Raizada said.

After considering the evidence on record, especially the testimony of Gavendra's son, the court held Premlata and Bablu guilty but acquitted Sarvendra for want of sufficient evidence against him, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)