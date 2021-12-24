UP Woman Given Spiked Drink By Friends, Gangraped, Blackmailed: Police

The accused have been identified as Umer and Abdul. (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by two of her friends after receiving cold drinks mixed with intoxicants in Bijnor, the police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Umer and Abdul.

According to Bijnor police, the incident occurred at around 12 pm on December 19 when the main accused, Umer, called the victim over phone and convinced her to come near a hostel.

Later on the pretext of celebrating the accused sister's birthday, Umer convinced the victim to sit inside the car, said the complainant.

The victim, in her complaint, said that there was another person, whom he called Abdul, was sitting inside the car.

Later, the duo took her to Hotel Sunheri and allegedly gangraped her. The accused also threatened her of dire consequences if she reported the matter to police or family members.

The complainant alleged that the two accused told her that they had made a nude video of her and demanded Rs 10,000 for not releasing it on the internet. However, with the help of another friend, she managed to pay Rs 8,000 through Paytm.

Meanwhile, Kothwali Police station registered a case under Sections 366, 328, 376(D), 323, 506 of the IPC and under section 3 (2)(v) of the SC/ST Act.

