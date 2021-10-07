UP Violence LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Hear UP Violence Matter Today

New Delhi:
UP Violence LIVE Updates: 8 people including four farmers died in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri violence
The violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, that left eight people including four farmers dead - triggering a major political row over the alleged involvement of a union minister's son, will be taken up by a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana today.
The court has decided to take up the case amid a growing outcry over the Uttar Pradesh police's handling of the investigation, media reports and a letter written to the Chief Justice by two lawyers from the state.
The letter had called for a CBI probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court.
Farmers have vowed to intensify their months-long movement against laws aimed at liberalising agriculture as tension flared after the eight people were killed in clashes between protesters and ruling party supporters on Sunday.
Four of the eight were killed when a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish crashed into protesters in Uttar Pradesh state, protest leaders said. And yet four days later, despite being named in a police complaint, he was yet to be arrested.
Here are LIVE Updates on UP Violence In Lakhimpur Kheri:
Thank Chief Justice For Deciding To Take Up Lakhmirpur Kheri Suo Motu: Kapil Sibal
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday thanked Chief Justice of India, NV Ramana for deciding to take up the Lakhimpur Kheri matter Suo Motu.
Taking to Twitter, he tweeted, "Lakhimpur Kheri Incidence. Thank the Chief Justice of India for deciding to take up the matter Suo Motu. This is the need of the hour.This and courts in India are the temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless who most often feel orphaned."
Earlier, on October 4, reacting to the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Mr Sibal had said, "This is the symbol of the arrogance of political party that is power. The ruling party is giving a message that they can do whatever they want and even run a car over those who are protesting."
The Supreme Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the violence that took place in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.
A Bench of Chief Justice Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli will hear the matter on October 7.