UP Violence LIVE Updates: Supreme Court To Hear UP Violence Matter Today

UP Violence LIVE Updates: 8 people including four farmers died in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri violence

The violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, that left eight people including four farmers dead - triggering a major political row over the alleged involvement of a union minister's son, will be taken up by a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice NV Ramana today.

The court has decided to take up the case amid a growing outcry over the Uttar Pradesh police's handling of the investigation, media reports and a letter written to the Chief Justice by two lawyers from the state.

The letter had called for a CBI probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

Farmers have vowed to intensify their months-long movement against laws aimed at liberalising agriculture as tension flared after the eight people were killed in clashes between protesters and ruling party supporters on Sunday.

Four of the eight were killed when a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish crashed into protesters in Uttar Pradesh state, protest leaders said. And yet four days later, despite being named in a police complaint, he was yet to be arrested.

