New Video Shows Minister's SUV Ram Unarmed Farmers At Great Speed

The video offers new insight into the violence at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.

A cleaner, longer clip of the viral video from Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri that reveals what happened on Sunday before the violent clashes shows a black SUV - which a union minister has confirmed to be his family's - ploughing into an unarmed group of protesters at great speed.

The video appears to contest claims by the minister and his son that their Mahindra Thar was under attack - the video shows no stones or sticks being thrown at the car - and that the driver lost control resulting in the death of at least four farmers and injuries to many more.

The driver seems to be well in control and intentionally driving at great speed into a group of farmers marching in front of the SUV, with their backs to it.

According to witnesses, it was after this incident, that an enraged mob attacked the cars and four people in the convoy were beaten to death.

A lower resolution version of the same video was earlier shared by a series of opposition leaders as proof that the blame for the Sunday's clashes - that left eight people dead in all and many injured - lay on the convoy including the minister's aides and BJP workers.