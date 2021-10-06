Breaking News
Supreme Court Steps In, Chief Justice To Hear Lakhimpur Case Tomorrow
The violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, that left eight people including four farmers dead - triggering a major political row over the alleged involvement of a union minister's son, will be taken up by a Supreme Court bench led by the Chief Justice on Thursday.
The court has decided to take up the case on its own amid a growing outcry over the Uttar Pradesh police's handling of the investigation.
