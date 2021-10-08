UP Violence LIVE Updates: Minister's Son Summoned, 2 Arrested Over Farmers Killings In UP Violence

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: 8 people including four farmers died in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Union minister's son Ashish Mishra - accused of murder in the farmer deaths at Lakhimpur Kheri - has been summoned for questioning, the UP police said. Two people who were at the location of the incident have been arrested, the police said.

This is the first time the police has asked to question Ashish Mishra -- the son of junior home minister Ajay Mishra. An FIR against him was filed on Monday. The police pasted a notice outside the Union Minister's home, summoning his son for questioning at 10 am on Friday. The inaction so far had set off opposition allegations that the police are shielding the high-profile accused.

The two men who have been arrested have been identified as Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey. The two were in the same vehicle that ran over a journalist and farmers, the police said. Two gun cartridges have been recovered from them. An eight-member UP Police team will investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition regarding the events at Lakhimpur Kheri, on Thursday questioned "how many people have been arrested" and asked the state government to submit a status report by tomorrow.

Here are LIVE Updates on UP Violence In Lakhimpur Kheri: