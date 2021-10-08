UP Violence LIVE Updates: Minister's Son Summoned, 2 Arrested Over Farmers Killings In UP Violence

New Delhi:
Lakhimpur Kheri Case: 8 people including four farmers died in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra - accused of murder in the farmer deaths at Lakhimpur Kheri - has been summoned for questioning, the UP police said. Two people who were at the location of the incident have been arrested, the police said.
This is the first time the police has asked to question Ashish Mishra -- the son of junior home minister Ajay Mishra. An FIR against him was filed on Monday. The police pasted a notice outside the Union Minister's home, summoning his son for questioning at 10 am on Friday. The inaction so far had set off opposition allegations that the police are shielding the high-profile accused.
The two men who have been arrested have been identified as Luv Kush and Ashish Pandey. The two were in the same vehicle that ran over a journalist and farmers, the police said. Two gun cartridges have been recovered from them. An eight-member UP Police team will investigate the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
The Supreme Court, which is hearing a petition regarding the events at Lakhimpur Kheri, on Thursday questioned "how many people have been arrested" and asked the state government to submit a status report by tomorrow.
Here are LIVE Updates on UP Violence In Lakhimpur Kheri:
Supreme Court's on Lakhimpur Kheri violence shameful for UP government: AAP leader
AAP MP and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Thursday termed the tough stand taken by the Supreme Court on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence as "shameful" for the BJP government in the state.
"Farmers have been mowed to death by the vehicle of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra''s son. The families of the victims have raised questions as to why the Union minister has not been asked to resign and why his son has not been arrested. Now the Supreme Court has also asked why arrests have not been made in the Lakhimpur Kheri case so far. This is a shameful situation for the Yogi Adityanath government," he told reporters.
When the entire country was mourning the death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were celebrating the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in Lucknow and they did not even go to meet the families of the deceased farmers, Mr Singh said.