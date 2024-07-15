UP Villagers Forced To Demolish Homes After Saryu Water Levels Rise

The villagers who are living on the banks of the river are very scared due to river erosion.

Due to the rise in the water levels of the Saryu River in the Ballia District of Uttar Pradesh, river erosion has significantly increased near the river banks.

The villagers who are living on the banks of the river are very scared due to river erosion and have been forced to use chisels, hammers and bulldozers to break down their homes and take them away from the river banks.

People say that the erosion is so fast that the river has almost reached their homes and the houses are on the verge of being submerged in the river. That's why they are breaking their houses and taking their belongings with them away from the river.

Vishram Yadav, a resident of Bhojpurwa village in the Bansdih tehsil of the district, said that he was scared of the erosion caused by the rising water level of the river. He was also getting his house demolished by a bulldozer so that he could take away with him the debris that could be useful to him.

"I am scared of the erosion caused by the rising water level of the river. I am getting my house demolished by the bulldozer so that I can take away with me whatever debris can be useful to me," he said.

Yadav further said that this bulldozer is running because of the government and if the government had made a barrier earlier here, then the erosion could have been stopped.

Haridwar Yadav, the village head of Bhojpurwa, said that about 1100 people in this village have been affected and about 40 people have demolished their houses due to the erosion.

The District Magistrate of Ballia, Praveen Kumar Lakshkar, visited Bhojpurwa village, on Monday to see the tragedy caused by the erosion of the Saryu River and also assured the people that they would take all the appropriate steps needed to help them.

The District Magistrate further reported that approximately 80 to 100 metres of land have been eroded by the Saryu River, resulting in 13 villagers losing their homes. Arrangements for food and accommodation are being made for the affected individuals, and appropriate compensation will be provided in accordance with the regulations.

