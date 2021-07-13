UP Teen Girl Thwarts Molestation Bid, Suffers Injury On Face: Police

The 15-year-old girl was attacked by the man using a knife, police said. (Representational)

A teenage girl was slashed in her face with a knife by her neighbouring 23-year-old man in a molestation attempt at her home on Monday in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, police said.

The man was later arrested after a case was lodged against him.

The 15-year-old girl was attacked by the man using a knife, as she resisted attempts made by the youth to molest her, they added.

Police official Sanjay Yadav said the youth entered the 15-year-old's house on Monday afternoon, and tried to molest her.

As she resisted his attempts, the accused tied her hands, and attacked her face repeatedly using the knife. She got several gashes in her face and was taken to a hospital in the district, from where she was referred to Varanasi.

Mr Yadav said a case was registered against the youth following a complaint lodged by the girl's father.