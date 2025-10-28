Advertisement
UP Teen Dies By Suicide After Family Scolds Her Over Studies, Chores

The girl was taken to a doctor, where she was declared dead

Read Time: 1 min
UP Teen Dies By Suicide After Family Scolds Her Over Studies, Chores
A police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.
Deoria (UP):

A 15-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself at her home here after she was scolded by family members over studies and chores, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Mayil town, they said.

According to police, Shivangi Yadav went to her room and locked the door after being reprimanded. When she did not respond to calls, family members broke open the door and found her hanging from a noose with a dupatta.

She was taken to a doctor, where she was declared dead, they added.

Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem, Mayil Station House Officer said.

The matter is being investigated, the officer said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

