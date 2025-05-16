UP Teen Dies By Suicide After Mother Scolds Her For Using Phone: Cops

A 17-year-old girl allegedly killed herself by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district early Friday after being scolded by her mother for using a mobile phone, police said.

The incident took place in Pachuwara Mathia locality of Basti Buzurg village of Sikandarpur area, they said.

The girl was reportedly upset after her mother reprimanded her over the frequent use of mobile phone. She left her home and consumed a poisonous substance near a canal, an officer said.

A police team on routine patrol found the girl in distress and took her to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Sikandarpur, he said.

She was later referred to the district hospital, where she died during treatment, Sikandarpur Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Singh said.

He said that the body has been sent for postmortem.

"Aarti frequently used her mobile phone, which led to her mother scolding her. Preliminary findings suggest that this led her to take the extreme step," the SHO said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway.

